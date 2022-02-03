Victor Nevarez may not have realized what was in store for him when he placed his name on the ballot in 2021 in hopes of becoming one of Kankakee’s 14 city council members.
It didn’t take him long to discover that being the first Hispanic elected to the Kankakee City Council would not allow a quiet, unnoticed transition.
However, it wasn’t as if Nevarez was hiding. After all, being the operations director of the Duane Dean Behavior Center in the days of rising drug overdoses doesn’t really allow for considerable time for rest and relaxation.
He is a man in demand — on two challenging and rewarding fronts.
“It still hasn’t hit me,” the 57-year-old Nevarez said as he sat in his office at the Duane Dean Behavioral Center along East Court Street in Kankakee. “I want to take this position to the next level.
“... I was kind of scared. I instantly became a bigger target. People are looking at you. Seeing how you operate. I’m still operating the way I always have. I try to identify those that need help and work at how to get them help,” he said. “My heart tells me what to do: Be yourself. Be who you are. I don’t want a title to define me.”
Nevarez was officially seated as a city council member on May 3, 2021. Since then, he has been a marked man of sorts. It would be easy to describe him as the unofficial spokesman for Hispanic issues, not just for the 5th Ward, nor just for Kankakee, but for the entirety of Kankakee County.
It’s his ongoing efforts to lift up and advocate for the local Hispanic community that have earned Nevarez the additional title of the Daily Journal’s 2021 Male Citizen of the Year.
“I knew coming in there would be a lot of eyes on me. ‘What would I bring to the city government?’” he said.
He noted he has to be mindful that while he certainly has become that go-to person for the growing Hispanic population, he represents all citizens.
It is impossible — and it would be unwise — to ignore the wealth of knowledge and insight Nevarez has in regard to the Hispanic population. He has assisted the city government in seeking out Spanish-speaking employees to better communicate with this growing population.
He has helped Hispanic business owners apply for government PPE assistance. He helps governmental and businesses outside of the city limits in recruiting of Hispanics.
THE ‘GO-TO’ MAN
“When I took the alderman’s position, I never thought I would be this go-to person. I thought maybe for the city, but it’s much bigger than that. I’ve been pulled in many directions — state representatives, state senators, business owners — how can I help them?”
Through this massive learning curve he’s navigating, Nevarez said he keeps one thing at the forefront of his mind: Stay humble.
He keeps in mind he is one of 14 city lawmakers and it takes cooperation amongst the 14 to move the city forward.
Then, there is the job that pays his bills and puts food on the table. He is the operations director for Duane Dean, an organization he’s been a part of for 14 years.
And in the midst of sharply rising illegal opioid consumption, addiction and death, there is no shortage of work to do on that front either.
His workday at Duane Dean has grown. Not only has the staff been greatly expanded since he arrived four years ago — from seven employees to 25 — so has the client list, from about 85 to now at about 250.
“The [opioid] epidemic has been here a while,” he said. The story has been told repeatedly regarding opioid addictions. Many point to doctors overprescribing various narcotics causing some patients to become addicted.
Whatever the cause of the addiction, many of them are finding their way to the clinic and the treatment it provides. But while the client list has grown, Nevarez is well aware there are many more within the Kankakee County community silently fighting — and dying — against this powerful addiction without ever knocking on the clinic’s door.
And Nevarez and community members are beginning to take their message to the neighborhoods. They are calling on houses and offering help to areas where the addictions are striking down people.
“These overdoses are happening in my [5th] ward. These people struggling with this issue didn’t just wake up one day and decide to become an addict. They likely grew up with trauma and drugs became an easy way out from the problem.”
Basically, he said, people take to numbing themselves through drug use as a way of escaping — at least from a short while — their personal emotional or physical suffering.
“But reality hits again when the drug wears off,” he said.
NOT JUST ANOTHER FACE
Reality is now something Nevarez is facing. He is no longer another face in the crowd. His statue has been heightened. His voice has been raised. He knows there will be much expected of him.
“I know the Hispanics are looking for me. I am always thinking ‘How can I help them? How can I bring Hispanic youths to make sure we get them educated?’ I’m trying to pave the way for the next generation. We need more Hispanics in our political process.”
Seated at his desk, Nevarez leaned back in his chair and looked toward the ceiling.
“I never saw myself being a politician,” he said. “But when the opportunity came, I ran with it. I’ve been put here for a reason. I don’t know what destiny has in store for me. I’m just learning.
“I’m seeing things much differently today than when I was elected. I’m trying to keep myself humble. I’m not looking for a higher position in politics.”
He has, however, noticed one thing for sure since taking office.
“I have a little more gray hair,” he said.
