PEOTONE — A grandmother and her grandson were killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on Wilmington/Peotone Road at U.S. Route 45/52.

The Will County Coroner's office identified the victims as 67-year-old Barbara Stoll, of Manteno, and her 22-year-old grandson, Tyler Stoll, of Bourbonnais.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

