CHEBANSE — A mother and son from Kankakee were killed when the pickup they were in struck a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. Route 45/52 at the Kankakee/Iroquois County line on Thursday.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victims as 60-year-old Cynthia Slavin and 34-year-old Clifford Moczynski, who was the driver of the pickup.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. Gessner said the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries.
The operator of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Kankakee, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.
He was able to get out of his cab before it burst into flames.
The plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.
Gessner said the cab was destroyed.
The crash occurred at 5:54 p.m. on Route 45/52 at the intersection of 8000S Road in Kankakee County, according to Illinois State Police District 21.
A preliminary investigation has indicated the pickup was traveling westbound on 8000S.
The semi was traveling northbound on Route 45/52.
The pickup failed to yield at the stop intersection and collided with the semi.
The crash remains under investigation.
Dangerous intersection
Gessner said it is the fifth fatal accident to occur at the intersection in several years. Four of them occurred in Kankakee County, he said.
It is the same intersection where three women died as a result of a two-car crash on Aug. 31.
The driver of a 2002 Lexus, 54-year-old Sheila L. Brooks, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a 2008 Cadillac, 62-year-old Doris Bloomfield, of Muncie, Ill., and her passenger, 69-year-old Naomi Livingston, of Kankakee, were both pronounced dead at Kankakee hospitals.
Bloomfield and Livingston are sisters.
An investigation by state police indicated Brooks was traveling eastbound on 8000S Road in Kankakee County (3400N Road in Iroquois County) and failed to stop at the stop sign.
Her car was struck on the driver’s side by the Cadillac. Brooks was ejected from her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!