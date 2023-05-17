Homeless veteran home (copy)

A building at 210-214 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, once again gained its needed conditional use permit from the Kankakee City Council on Monday to operate as a 14-unit apartment facility for Kankakee County homeless veterans.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Because of delays in funding approval, a shelter for homeless military veterans had to once again have a conditional use permit granted.

After the unanimous Monday vote by the Kankakee City Council — which OK’d the permit — Eric Hanson, legal counsel for the Kankakee County Housing Authority, said redevelopment of the site should begin by mid-June, and occupancy could take place as early as January.

The $3.8 million development project is being funded entirely through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

