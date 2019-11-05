Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day Wednesday.
A reception will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the KCC Cavalier Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 11:30 a.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public.
At the recognition ceremony, posting of the colors will be from the Marine Corps League Detachment 1253. Guest speakers will be Eric Carlson, a U.S. Army veteran, program director and treasurer of 1PET1VET and president and a volunteer for Task Force 75; and Eric Peterson, Illinois Army National Guard veteran and co-founder of Project Headspace and Timing, which promotes positive mental health practices to veterans by unifying them with their communities, nature and themselves.
KCC professor Cari Stevenson, a co-advisor of the college’s veterans association, will speak about the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship. College president Michael Boyd also will make remarks.
A related art exhibit, featuring veterans works, will be on display throughout November in the college’s arts and sciences building first floor gallery area.
For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, co-advisor of KCC’s veterans association at ksouligne@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8556.
KCC is located south of downtown Kankakee near River Road, off U.S. 45-52, or take Interstate 57 to exit 308 and follow the signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!