Memorial Day flags
Michelle Allen, of Kankakee, places a flag at the grave of a veteran in 2018 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Allen said she volunteers for the task ahead of Memorial Day as a way to say thank you to veterans, past and present. “It’s the least we can do to show our respect and recognize their sacrifice,” she said. “They’re the only true heroes in the world, and they deserve so much.”

The Kankakee County Veterans Council is holding a Memorial Day flag placement on veterans’ graves at 8 a.m. Thursday starting at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, located next to I-57 on Court Street in Kankakee. When finished with this cemetery, the group will move to Mound Grove Cemetery and work for the reminder of the day or until finished.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens located east on Route 17 at Lowe Road to complete the placement of flags in time for Memorial Day celebrations. For questions and more information, call Edward Peters at 815-953-4572.