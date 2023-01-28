Daily Journal logo

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County made some strides this past year and is looking forward to continuing to serve the needs of area veterans in 2023.

Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the VAC of Kankakee County, gave the commission’s annual report Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee.

The VAC completed its move in November from the county administration building at 189 E. Court St. to the same building as the Veterans Administration’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 581 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

