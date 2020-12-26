BOURBONNAIS — Two people escaped injury Saturday when their vehicle went into a pond in front of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center on Saturday.
Accordng to Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson, the vehicle was making a turn south onto Main Street NW from William Latham Drive when it experienced mechanical issues, causing it to leave the roadway and come to a rest in the pond.
The accident occurred before 6 p.m.
No further information was available.
