KANKAKEE — Three people were taken to local hospitals with injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 approximately three miles east of Kankakee on Monday.
According to Illinois State Police District 21, the crash occurred at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Route 17 at Lowe (3000E) Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Journey with one occupant was traveling eastbound on Route 17 at Lowe Road.
A Ford Expedition with two occupants was traveling westbound on Route 17 at Lowe Road. As it was turning south onto Lowe Road, it turned in front of the Ford Dodge and the vehicles crashed.
The driver of the Expedition, 53-year-old Melissa J. Simpson, of Momence, was issued a ticket for failure to yield turning left.
