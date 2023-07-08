KANKAKEE — A driving force behind Kankakee Community College, a 34-year United Airlines pilot and the mayor for 40 years of tiny Union Hill in western Kankakee County, Hugh Van Voorst was a man in constant motion.

His work, his generosity and his dedication to family, friends and even those he did not know will likely live on for years to come.

Van Voorst died Wednesday at his home. He was 88. Van Voorst’s obituary appears on page A2.

