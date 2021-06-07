BOURBONNAIS — Trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that will keep current village administrator Mike Van Mill on until 2025.
Van Mill has been the village’s administrator for five years.
The board extended his contract to 2021 back in September 2017. His annual salary was set at $111,240 annually through April 30, 2021.
According to the new ordinance, Van Mill’s annual salary will be $143,000.
Trustees will vote on the ordinance at their June 21 meeting.
Van Mill graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 1983. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Lewis University. And a master’s degree in public administration from Governors State University.
Before being hired by Bourbonnais, Van Mill was leader of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and had served as the Kankakee County planner for nearly 20 years.
“The village before I started working here was growing. It’s been nice to be a part of that and have a vision for the campus plan, the [Bourbonnais Parkway] interchange and the business districts,” Van Mill said after Monday’s meeting.
“There are things I’m excited to be a part of this community.”
The Community Campus plan is a vision of what the village is considering to add for its residents. It is currently in the design stage.
Proposed plans include a community stage that can be used year-round. It would be built west of the Municipal Center.
The proposed community campus will be located on 10.5 acres which currently includes Goselin Park, Children’s Safety Center Park and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George Letourneau home.
The Bourbonnais Parkway interchange opened in 2018 and is an area the village plans to develop as a business and industrial area. A Road Ranger travel center is the first project announced for the interchange. It is planned to open in late 2022 or early 2023.
Spending limit
Trustees adopted the annual appropriation ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, said the legal spending limit set for Fiscal Year 2022 is $23.5 million.
The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
Last month, trustees approved a separate general fund budget of $13.6 million for fiscal year 2022. It is an increase of $1.3 million from the previous year’s budget.
Of the village’s $13.6 million budget, the police department accounts for $5.5 million, including $2.6 million in salaries for the 27-person department. With 17 employees, the Public Works Department accounts for $1.9 million.
