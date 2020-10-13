They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
But the vital work done by Riverside Healthcare Breast Health Navigator Allison Heil and the team she works with is more valuable than the most weighty amount of gold, and there is no price you can put on the amount of satisfaction she gets from performing her duties.
Those duties include promoting preventative efforts while also helping women diagnosed with breast cancer navigate the often bumpy road to recovery. While the process can involve some challenging moments, the challenge proves worthwhile when Heil encounters a survivor she worked with previously.
“I wonder if they will remember me,” she said. “But months later, when I go to the grocery store or they come back for their yearly checkups, I’ll see them and they will tell me how appreciative they are.”
Of course, Heil and others would rather see these patients avoid the agonizing experience of a cancer diagnosis altogether, or if detected, the recognition comes early enough that it’s highly treatable.
Riverside endorses the recommendation from the American Cancer Society and American College of Radiology that all women ages 40 and above schedule an annual mammogram. She also endorses the idea they have the procedure performed at Riverside, where The Genius 3D Mammography exam is offered. It’s the only method approved by the FDA as superior to standard 2D mammography. Its advantages include:
• A 41 percent increase in the detection of invasive breast cancers;
• A 29 percent increase in the detection of all breast cancers;
• A 15 percent decrease in women recalled for additional imaging and testing
Heil explains the greatest advantage in this way:
“What the 3-D does is make a play-by-play, moving image so the doctor can see it in much greater detail. It’s finding cancers at a much smaller stage, where it is 2 to 3 milligrams rather than 2 to 3 centimeters.”
This earlier detection is crucial to improving survival rates.
“Five-year survival rates are 100 percent,” she said.
The ordeal of battling cancer can be emotionally and physically draining, as Heil knows personally. She worked in Riverside’s Mammography Department for 10 years before becoming breast health navigator about four years ago.
“I heard a doctor say it’s more of an emotional emergency than a medical emergency,” she said.
She assists the patients in dealing with these emotions while also helping them deal with the demands of added doctor visits, whether they be with radiologists, pathologists, surgeons or oncologists. Through this proverbial rollercoaster ride, Heil emphasizes one constant.
“I stress patience,” she said.
An upbeat attitude doesn’t hurt either.
“When they come in with that positive mindset, they’re more tolerant of what the timeframe for treatment is.”
The “it can’t happen to me” approach is not something Heil endorses. Women will avoid mammograms for various reasons, one of which is they believe it can’t affect them because there is no history of it within their families. Heil offers a strong word of caution for those who think this way.
“Seventy-five percent of cancers diagnosed do not have family history,” she said.
At Riverside, it’s rather easy to get a prompt mammogram examination. Its campuses at Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Coal City often have next-day appointments available. To schedule an appointment, call 815-935-7531, or book directly through MyChart.
