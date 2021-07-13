WATSEKA, IL – The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is partnering with Iroquois Memorial Hospital to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the hospital throughout July.
The clinics will be available by appointment or walk-in to Illinois residents age 12 and older on the following days:
- Wednesday, July 14; 7-9 AM
- Thursday, July 15; 4-6 PM
- Wednesday, July 21; 7-9 AM
- Thursday, July 22; 4-6 PM
- Wednesday, July 28; 7-9 AM
- Thursday, July 29; 4-6 PM
Iroquois Memorial Hospital is located at 200 E Fairman Ave, Watseka.
Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment.
ICPHD can also schedule individual vaccination appointments at its office from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48a5aa2babfec34-pfizer2 page to register for a clinic slot online, or call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present for vaccination.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnant/breastfeeding individuals will need to bring written documentation from their Physician to receive the vaccine.
Do not attend a vaccination session if you do not feel well or are in isolation or quarantine.
Attendees are asked to to wear a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm, practice social distancing, and plan for at least 15 minutes of observation after the vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.