As part of the latest efforts to slow the spread of the delta variant, all pre-k—12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, are being required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo routine testing.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced the new requirements Thursday for individuals in high-risk settings, which also includes healthcare workers and nursing home employees.
Employees in these settings and higher education students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will have to be tested for COVID-19 at minimum on a weekly basis, though the IDPH and Illinois State Board of Education may require increased testing in some situations, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.
