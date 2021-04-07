WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department, in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting a community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic the morning of Saturday, April 10. The clinic will use the Moderna vaccine and is open to all Iroquois County individuals ages 18 and over.
A second dose will be given four weeks after the first dose.
To register and schedule your appointment, call ICPHD at 815-432-2483. The clinic is available by appointment only to practice safe social distancing. Individuals who arrive without a previously scheduled appointment will not be eligible to receive the vaccine at that time. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building. If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, call ICPHD to reschedule or IMH the day of the clinic.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Patients are also asked to wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
Supply of this vaccine is limited and appointments are expected to be filled quickly. ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state. If you are unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic, watch the county’s website at co.iroquois.il.us for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.