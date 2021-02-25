BOURBONNAIS — About 180 teachers and staff at Bourbonnais elementary schools are scheduled to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine March 3, an important step toward getting back to normalcy in the classroom, Superintendent Adam Ehrman said Tuesday.
While District 53 has not put forth plans to alter the school day or format in response to the vaccine, Ehrman said the availability of the vaccine to all employees was “a large obstacle removed” in that direction.
“I would have to concur that vaccinations are a huge point of providing a pathway back toward a full day, a normal schedule for our students and community,” he said. “Right now, let’s get to March 3, and we can continue to have some conversations.”
The school board approved a set of plans in July that included procedures for possible full-school days in the 2020-21 school year. All of the district’s schools have been operating on half-day schedules so far this year, with Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center also on an every-other-day attendance schedule.
“We’re so practiced in all our safety protocols that we feel a lot more confident right now than before, when we were creating the procedures and hadn’t utilized them yet,” Ehrman said. “At that stage of the game, it was saying, ‘We think we can.’ Now, we know what we can do.”
The Kankakee County Health Department vaccinated over 1,400 K-12 teachers and staff at 11 school district clinics for the first round and started administering second doses for those individuals last week.
Other local districts have put forth plans in response to the availability of the vaccine as well as Region 7 entering Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan in February.
Starting March 8, Bradley Elementary schools will be adding an hour and 45 minutes of class time to the school day, while Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be doing away with the every-other-day schedule and bringing all in-person students back to school five days per week.
