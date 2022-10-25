...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Although Kankakee County's fully vaccinated rate for the COVID-19 virus has hovered just under 52% for the past few months, it's interesting to note that a substantial number of residents have gotten at least one jab.
John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, noted that the number of county residents that have at least one full vaccination is close to 60%.
"That's more impressive," said Bevis, as compared to the fully-vaccinated rate of 51.95%. "Antibodies are more prevalent in the community. People can wear masks if they're sick. If you're somebody who's susceptible and undergoing treatments and cancer and those types of things, you should know what you need to do to protect yourself."
The numbers also support that the COVID-19 virus has weakened, as there has not been a Kankakee County death related to COVID in the past three months. Kankakee County has reported a total of 378 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began in early 2020.
"We are seeing small numbers of cases that you would typically see when a virus is spread," Bevis said. "We're not seeing necessarily, within the schools, even with a flu outbreak during a bad flu season, you might have 10 to 15 to 20% of a population out because they're sick, teachers or students. We're not seeing those [COVID] numbers right now."
Kankakee County continues to be in the low community level category for the COVID virus. As of Monday, the county has 34,040 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 465 from the previous month for an average of 16 new cases a day.
Bevis said if someone feels sick, including from the common influenzas, follow up with their physician. People considered at high risk are recommended to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas of high-risk spread, stay home if sick and get tested.
The Kankakee County Health Department continues to hold walk-in COVID and flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for all vaccines and age groups. The KCHD has Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters that contain protection against the omicron and BA.5 variants, as these are the prevailing strains showing up in current positive cases, for ages 5 and up.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
