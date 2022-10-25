Although Kankakee County's fully vaccinated rate for the COVID-19 virus has hovered just under 52% for the past few months, it's interesting to note that a substantial number of residents have gotten at least one jab.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, noted that the number of county residents that have at least one full vaccination is close to 60%.

"That's more impressive," said Bevis, as compared to the fully-vaccinated rate of 51.95%. "Antibodies are more prevalent in the community. People can wear masks if they're sick. If you're somebody who's susceptible and undergoing treatments and cancer and those types of things, you should know what you need to do to protect yourself."

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

