KANKAKEE — The Veterans Assistance Commission is working toward moving its offices from Kankakee to Bourbonnais within the next three or four months, citing a need to be closer to the veterans it serves.

Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the VAC of Kankakee County, gave a presentation Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee.

The VAC is looking to move into the same building as the Veterans Administration’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 581 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

