KCCSI

A line outside the offices at KCCSI, the nonprofit organizaion that distributes federal money to help needy residents with the cost of home heating. This year, KCCSI will be taking a satellite office to Hopkins Park for appointments.

 Daily Journal/file

HOPKINS PARK — Kankakee County Community Services Inc. will be bringing a satellite office to Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School beginning Wednesday for residents of Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park who need help paying heating or water bills.

KCCSI will take biweekly appointments for the 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.

