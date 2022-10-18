...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A line outside the offices at KCCSI, the nonprofit organizaion that distributes federal money to help needy residents with the cost of home heating. This year, KCCSI will be taking a satellite office to Hopkins Park for appointments.
HOPKINS PARK — Kankakee County Community Services Inc. will be bringing a satellite office to Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School beginning Wednesday for residents of Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park who need help paying heating or water bills.
KCCSI will take biweekly appointments for the 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.
Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Appointments can be made through KCCSI by calling 815-933-7883, ext. 219 or 234.
Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Applicants with appointments are to enter and exit at the SAFE Center entrance located on the east side of the building.
“As energy costs continue to rise, we are excited to partner with KCCSI to bring relief to the families of Pembroke Township and village of Hopkins Park,” said Nicole Terrell-Smith, Pembroke schools superintendent, in a news release.
“One of the main missions of the Student and Family Engagement Center is to assist in removing barriers in the lives of our students. Warm shelter and access to water is a vital part of their overall academic success.”
Applicants will need to provide Social Security cards for everyone in the household, a gas and/or electric bill, a water and/or sewer bill, proof of income for the past 30 days and a current medical card.
If the applicant’s household has no income, a denial letter from the unemployment office and/or a food stamp printout, as well as a “Notice of Decision Letter” from Public Aid, will be required.
For more information, contact KCCSI at kccsi-cap.org or 815-933-7883.
