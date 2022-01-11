The past two weekends, the Kankakee area has been hit with snow and ice events that have kept snow plows busy across the region.
The Kankakee County Highway Department covers 265 centerline miles of roads and has 14 salt trucks with plows at its disposal, according to Mark Rogers, county engineer. Nine of the 14 trucks are equipped with liquid salt tanks.
What is liquid salt? It’s a biodegradable, 70 percent to 30 percent mixture of salt brine and beet juice. Those liquid salt trucks give the county another tool to combat the elements.
“We still use regular salt the majority of the time,” Rogers said. “The liquid salt is mainly used for spraying bridge decks when conditions warrant. We will also use it when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees, as the salt is essentially ineffective below 15 degrees. We spray the salt [or pre-wet] if we have problem areas that need salt when it is below 15 degrees.”
Rogers said the county has been using the liquid salt for approximately 10 years.
There are some cost savings for the county with the use of the liquid as it uses less salt.
On Saturday, the Village of Bradley was busy as freezing drizzle and freezing rain made driving hazardous. Terry Memenga, director of public works for Bradley, said his department had four trucks spreading salt for eight hours each.
“They used 50 tons of salt on Saturday,” Memenga said. “That’s a pretty fair amount. For a big snowstorm, we might use 100 tons of salt. We use about 75 tons for a normal snowfall.”
Memenga said Bradley has three of its 10 trucks equipped with tanks to use liquid salt.
“We put a brine on the salt,” he said. “I know the county sprays bridges and overpasses before the snow hits, and we do have some trucks that have tanks. The [liquid] helps salt to reduce its spread, and it actually activates the salt.”
Memenga said wetting the salt helps it break down, which allows it to activate quicker. Bradley has 75 miles of roadways to cover.
According to a story on inverse.com, the sugar molecules from the beet juice have a similar effect as sodium chloride, which means that if beet sugar is added to the 20 percent salt solution and sprayed on ice, the melting point of the ice will be even lower than 15 degrees.
The use of beet juice also minimizes the amount of salt that runs off into waterways, according to backyardboss.net. The beet juice can initially leave a brown or red coloring on the roadway, but it doesn’t leave a permanent stain or damage property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.