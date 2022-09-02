WILL COUNTY — This summer, USDA Forest Service employees and volunteers hosted a public program to honor the history of the workers who “served on the home front,” during WWII at the Joliet Arsenal. The arsenal was active where Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is located today.

In increments, land where tons of TNT, detonators and a range of different munitions were once manufactured years ago is being transferred from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service. So far, 18,500 acres of land have been transferred.

In 1996, the Illinois Land Conservation Act called for arsenal buildings, including some of the hundreds of bunkers where ammunitions were stored, to be cleared from the land so that space could be cleared for growing tallgrass prairie plants once again.

Recommended for you