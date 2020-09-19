The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its summer meal program for schools until the end of 2020.
The program provides free meals to students during the summer months regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced price meals during the school year. Due to the pandemic, the USDA launched its summer meal program ahead of schedule in March and has kept it going ever since.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Aug. 31 that several flexibilities in the meal program would be extended until the end of the year. They were previously set to expire this month.
Specifically, the extension means schools can serve meals “in all areas and at no cost,” outside typical meal times and to parents and guardians who show up without their children, according to a USDA news release.
The extension will expire Dec. 31 or when funds run out.
Local school districts are taking advantage of the extension for both in-person and remote learners, including Bradley, Momence, St. George, Herscher, St. Anne and others.
Kankakee School District 111 already provides free meals to all students because of the high percentage of students that qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!