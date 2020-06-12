The Illinois Department of Transportation reports two road projects slated for U.S. Route 45/52 are set to begin this summer.
Work on a 4-mile stretch of the route through Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais is scheduled to start next week. The project is expected to be completed later this year or early 2021, an IDOT official said.
Gallagher Asphalt of Thornton was awarded the contract for the $4.6 million project. A majority of the project is paid for with federal and state funds.
Route 45/52 is more commonly referred to as Kennedy Drive in Kankakee and Bradley. In Bourbonnais, it is South Main Street, Marsile Street and Convent Street.
The project includes ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp replacements on side roads and entrances, sidewalk replacement, and resurfacing the road.
At Wednesday's village of Bourbonnais finance committee meeting, trustees learned work on the sidewalks, ramps and the removal and replacement of pedestrian sidewalk signals between Kelley and Roy streets will start next week. The work will be done during the day.
Milling of the roadway and repaving will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. through all three communities.
Later this summer, 13 miles of Route 45/52 will be repaved from south of the Interstate 57 308 exit in Kankakee County to the intersection with Illinois Route 116 (east of Ashkum) in Iroquois County.
Iroquois County Paving of Watseka was awarded the $7.4 million project. The work will be done during the day.
