In a close vote on Wednesday Illinois Democrats elected U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Mattson, as their new state party chairman.
It was a historic vote by the 36-member Democratic State Central Committee to elect Kelly as the first Black woman to lead the party. She succeeds longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who resigned recently. Vice chair Karen Yarbrough served as interim chair after Madigan stepped down in February.
Kelly made note that March is Women's History Month and posted on Twitter Thursday the following: "... we celebrate the strides toward freedom and equality that women have bravely made for centuries. 2021 is proving to be a landmark year with @VPKamala Harris serving as our nation’s first African American and first Asian American female vice president."
Kelly received 52 percent of the vote by the committee and defeated Chicago alderman Michelle Harris, who had the support of Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, according to published reports.
“Tonight we make history together," said Kelly in story in the Chicago Tribune. "We, as Democrats, are at our best when we have vigorous debate and then come together for the betterment of the party and our country.”
Kelly's 2nd Congressional District includes all of Kankakee County, parts of Will and Cook counties. Kelly, who had the support of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, will look to unite the party that Madigan had ruled since 1998.
“Our democracy is under siege,” she said in the Tribune story. “Yes, in state after state, Republicans are trying to roll back voting rights, suppress the rights of people of color to vote and trampling on what makes democracy sacred — the right of all people to participate in the process.”
Since Kelly was elected to the House of Representatives in 2013, she has made numerous stops in the Kankakee area in support of initiatives for agriculture, education, the Kankakee River and the long-proposed South Suburban Airport.
Some committee members questioned whether Kelly, who holds a federal office, would be able to do enough fundraising for the Democratic Party. Kelly countered that she grew up in Peoria and her congressional district includes "urban, suburban and rural" areas.
“As chair, I will bring together a statewide coalition that not only includes long-term party stakeholders, but also engages the grassroots,” she said. “It’s time party leadership reflects the diversity of the state across all demographics and regions.”
