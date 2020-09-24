BOURBONNAIS — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of academic institutions across the country and placed Bourbonnais’ Olivet Nazarene University high on its list for Best Value University in the Midwest.
The publisher, headquartered in Washington, D.C., announced its 2021 Best Colleges rankings Sept. 14.
This 36th edition evaluated more than 1,400 colleges and universities on 17 indicators of academic quality, according to a press release.
The data used in the 2021 rankings pertains to student and faculty cohorts before the COVID-19 pandemic.
ONU is ranked No. 60 overall in Regional Universities Midwest and is listed as having a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,110, a campus size of 275 acres, and tuition and fees of $36,950. The national average cost of tuition is $40,821, according to the report.
The No. 60 spot was a five-way tie which also included Madonna University in Michigan, Saint Xavier University in Chicago, Trine University in Indiana, and Western Illinois University in Macomb.
ONU ranked No. 2 in Best Value Schools in the Midwest and tied with four other universities for the No. 58 spot in Top Performers on Social Mobility in the Midwest.
Additionally, ONU tied with 15 other universities for the No. 141 spot in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs at schools where a doctorate is not offered.
The 2021 report gave ONU an overall score of 57 out of 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!