Congratulations to Manteno-based Urban Farmer and its founding partner Warren Ouwenga.
The company is being honored by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Economic Development Association for the role it played in 2018 in developing jobs and bringing prosperity to Illinois communities.
The producer of gluten-free frozen pizzas, Urban Farmer has been based in Manteno since 2013. The company purchased a second site in Manteno last year, and its workforce and business continues to expand.
“We are extremely honored,” Ouwenga said. “This is quite an accomplishment. ... We are playing in a sandbox with some really big players of grocery products. This speaks well for the future of Kankakee County.”
The honor for Urban Farmer marks back-to-back years a Kankakee County manufacturer has received the Economic Development in Illinois award. In 2018, CSL Behring received the award.
Both CSL and Urban Farmer were nominated by Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
Nugent said he wasn’t surprised by the Illinois chamber’s selection.
“Urban Farmer has done such a great job. They are well deserving of this honor,” he said. “This is just another positive example of what is happening here in Kankakee County.”
The Illinois chamber recognizes two companies for the honor. One is for a company in the Chicago metropolitan area (Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties) and the second is for the remainder of the state.
The metro award went to Hart Schaffner Marx, a manufacturer of men’s suits.
The awards, known as the Edies, show two companies who have made commitments to expanding business in Illinois.
In 2018, Urban Farmer completed a $4 million expansion of its business by purchasing the neighboring 110,000-square-foot Merisant Company plant, a site which had been closed.
Products produced by Urban Farmer can be found in stores across the country. Its products are on shelves in Jewel, Kroger, Berkot’s, Mariano’s, Mejier, Walmart and Cosco.
The company was the recipient of the Daily Journal’s 2019 Innovator in Manufacturing Award Progress Award.
The pizza innovator began here in 2013. As recently as 2017, the company had 50 employees. Today, its workforce is at 400.
John Keigher, Urban Farmers’ director of administration, said the state award is flattering.
“We are one of the best-kept secrets in Kankakee County. We are very proud of what we have done here,” he said.
Ouwenga said most people don’t know of Urban Farmer because the vast majority of its product is distributed outside of Illinois.
“We just aren’t as visible here. We are a national company,” he said.
The company will received its award on Sept. 26 during the chamber’s 11th annual Economic Development in Illinois Awards program in Chicago.
Ouwenga said while Urban Farmer is in business to make money, that is not the company’s only priority.
“We treat people correctly. We deal with people honestly and with integrity. I’ve found people like to be involved in business like that,” he said.
Keigher added: “We don’t want to be a factory. We want to build a family. We want to build a culture in which people can be proud to work for.”
Well said.
• • •
Rick Bryant has been trying to get the South Suburban Airport in Will County off the ground for many years.
He believes the approached being taken now might finally get the development from words to action in the next few years.
Speaking at Thursday’s Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, Bryant, a senior adviser to U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and point person for all things airport, said what separates the development now from the concept pushed for many years is how it will be developed.
He said the airport will be privately financed, meaning airlines would not be needed to back the project.
Airlines would rather leaves things as they currently exist, he said, rather than spending more money on new hubs.
“We are not trying to compete with O’Hare and Midway,” Bryant said. He said billions of dollars could be invested in the two existing Chicago airports, but that does not free up air space.
The problem for those airports is there is no longer available airspace, meaning no more flights can be added.
Chicago has lost passengers and cargo market share, he said, since 2000 because of this issue.
“They could spend another $20 billion and still would not have more flights,” he said.
At least the early use of the proposed SSA near Peotone would be for cargo. Bryant said companies, such as the e-commerce giant Amazon, are heavily investing in air fleets. With several Amazon processing centers in Will County, the would be a natural fit.
“E-commerce is booming. It’s here to stay,” Bryant said.
He said major metro regions now have three airports. He also noted the last new major airport constructed was Dallas-Fort Worth in 1969. He noted the new Denver airport opened in 1994 was a replacement for the old Denver airport.
“That’s 50 years,” he said. “Fifty years ago, the United States had a population of 200 million people. Today, its about 330 million.”
Illinois owns about 90 percent of the 6,000 acres needed for the inaugural footprint of the airport. The airport also has received the bulk of the Federal Aviation Administration approvals needed.
The key remaining hurdle is the approval of a final master plan.
“The state needs to commit to this first. We need to close the deal.”
