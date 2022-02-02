Editor's note: This story will be continually updated.
11:30 a.m.
Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the roadway of I-57 northbound at mile post 315 (Bradley) has reopened.
11 a.m.
Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a release that the northbound side of Interstate 57 at mile marker 315 (Bradley) in Kankakee County is currently shut down due to a jack-knifed truck tractor semi-trailer blocking all northbound lanes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 57 onto Illinois Route 50.
There is no further information available at this time.
ISP advises motorists to use extreme caution in the area and expect delays.
10:15 a.m.
Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said city public works plows have been out since early this morning.
He said the snow was coming down at a nice steady pace.
“We’ve had a few slide offs here in town. There is not much traffic,” Douglas said. “If folks don't need to be out, we highly recommend people to stay home and stay safe.”
10 a.m.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said a Bourbonnais Department of Public Works snow plow was involved in a crash this morning. He had no other information.
“We’ve had too many calls for vehicles being stuck, even our squads. Everyone needs to stay home,” Anderson said.
“Side streets are difficult but it is a light [density] snow,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
Bradley Police Lt. Phil Trudeau said the department has had typical winter weather calls about “motorist assists and plow complaints.”
The 322 southbound on-ramp onto Interstate 57 by Manteno has several vehicles stuck, per dispatch radio at 10 a.m.
Kankakee County Museum has now closed due to the weather.
9:50 a.m.
The City of Kankakee has reported that 6.5 inches of snow has been recorded in the city. Officials said city plow teams have been out overnight and just went through a shift change.
Crews are working on main roads and primary snow routes first and only these streets at this time. All vehicles are required by city ordinance to not be parked on snow routes.
In Grundy County, Sheriff Ken Briley is urging residents to stay home. "All roads in Grundy County are snow packed and treacherous. Snow plows are doing the best they can but are having trouble keeping up. Please avoid travel if at all possible and give plow drivers plenty of room."
9:30 a.m.
9 a.m.
The Kankakee Public Library, Bourbonnais Public Library District and Bradley Public Library are closed today because of weather conditions.
The Kankakee and Iroquois courthouses along with both Kankakee and Iroquois probation offices are also closed.
According to River Valley Metro's Facebook page, most routes are running late because of the weather. View the page for more specific route updates.
Nearly five inches of snow had fallen in Kankakee County by 4:30 a.m. today.
At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service Chicago office said residents could expect that total to double within the next six hours.
The storm is expected to dump 6 to 20 total inches of snow on central Illinois, creating whiteout conditions, icy roads and potentially deadly travel conditions.
Illinois State Police have activated the emergency snow plan for Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties. That means, as of 4:30 a.m. today, a “no tow” order is in effect.
In its issuance of the no-tow order, state police said, “All disabled vehicles that are not presenting a hazard will be left on the side of the road/ditches until conditions are safe to remove the vehicle. Due to weather forecasts, conditions may not improve until Friday, so we may not be able to begin recovering vehicles until then.”
