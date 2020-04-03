KANKAKEE — Kankakee County recorded its third coronavirus-related death on Friday, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.
Information about the deceased has not been released. Two deaths were reported Thursday. A Kankakee woman in her 40s and a Bourbonnais man in his 80s died Thursday, according to the Kankakee County Health Department. Both had underlying health conditions. Their names were not released.
For the first time, the Kankakee County Health Department announced that three people who had contracted COVID-19 have recovered.
On Friday, seven more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 68.
They are four men in their 40s, 50s and 80s; and three women in their 40s and 50s.
Positive cases have been reported county wide.
The health department encourages residents to continue taking precautions and practicing social distancing.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss," reads a post on the health department's Facebook page. "We continue to work closely with our partners at the county EMA, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and Riverside Healthcare to reduce the spread and impact of this virus and care for those affected. During this difficult time we continue to ask the community to take the necessary steps to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe."
