KANKAKEE — A search for two people believed to have fallen into the Kankakee River on Thursday afternoon continued fruitlessly into the evening on Friday.
The search began just after 2 p.m. Thursday when several witnesses said they observed two people fishing on a small boat fall into the river. Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said according to eyewitnesses there may have been an issue with the boat that caused it to capsize just west of the dam near the Washington Avenue bridge.
The identify of the individuals who fall into the river are not known.
A command post was established along the river, and emergency responders scoured the area of Station Street Bridge heading north and west toward Fisherman's Park and Bird Park.
After two hours of searching by watercraft, a dive team arrived on scene just before 4 p.m. and the boat was recovered around 5 p.m.
Throughout the day, boats from six fire departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and three dive teams joined the rescue effort.
The search was called off around 7:30 p.m. with emergency responders saying they'd resume their efforts Friday morning.
Teams set out around 8 a.m. Friday. Eight to 10 rescue boats were searching the river from below the dam down river to Bird Park near the Court Street bridge. Some of the boats were equipped with sonar equipment which allowed them to detect objects underwater that weren't visible by sight.
Schuldt said the search would continue if needed through the weekend.
