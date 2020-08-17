Daily Journal staff report
In the hours just before the calendar page turned to an entire week without power, ComEd’s outage map shows service has been fully restored to Kankakee County and its neighboring counties with the exception of Grundy County. One outage there is affecting less than five customers.
Systemwide, ComEd was reporting 10 outages affecting 55 customers early this morning. Through its social media outlets, the utility told customers that crews are still working around the clock to restore power and rebuild parts of the grid.
The derecho storm that blew through the area on Aug. 10 resulted in widespread power outages. ComEd reported that 810,000 customers systemwide were without power following the storm.
In the days that followed, more than 3,300 ComEd employees and contractors were working to restore power.
“This was a storm of historical proportion, both meteorologically and in its impact on our system,” Terry Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd, said on Wednesday. “In many hard-hit areas, we are not repairing the system, we’re rebuilding it.”
The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes during the storm. It’s the second-highest number of tornadoes to occur on a single day for the NWS’s Chicago region, according to ComEd.
