Editor’s note: This report was updated to reflect the victim was from Bourbonnais, not Kankakee as originally reported.
KANKAKEE — A Bourbonnais man was shot early Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting while seated inside his car. Patrick Chism, 32, died a short time later at a Kankakee hospital.
A passenger in the victim’s car, an 8-year-old girl, was also wounded. The child’s injuries were described as nonlife-threatening, according to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman.
Kosman said the victim was parked at about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Station Street when a car described as a gray Nissan sedan drove past and shot into the victim’s car.
It was not known how many shots were fired. The driver and child both were struck.
As of late Friday afternoon, police were searching for the Nissan.
