PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Pembroke Township.
Dianne L. Skinner, 56, of Remington, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:55 p.m., Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Skinner’s 2004 Mazda was eastbound on East Central Street when the accident occurred. A woman driving behind Skinner's vehicle said the Mazda was weaving back and forth on the road, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken McCabe said.
Skinner’s car left the roadway in the 14500 block of East Central Street and slowly traveled 50 feet before coming to rest in a ravine.
The driver of the other vehicle said they flagged down an approaching car and pulled the car out of the ravine before emergency help arrived, McCabe said.
Skinner was found in the driver’s seat with her seatbelt on, Gessner said. There was no visible damage to the car.
