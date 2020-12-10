MOMENCE — A Momence police officer died while on duty this morning in a car crash.
Troy Jacobson, 38, Kankakee, was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. when he crashed at Dixie Highway and River Street, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
It appears the cause of death was a medical issue, Gessner said following this morning's autopsy.
Gessner said there were no signs on the pavement that indicated Jacobson applied the brakes to his vehicle before the crash, which remains under investigation.
Gessner said 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles provided an escort for the vehicle carrying Jacobson's body from a Kankakee hospital to the morgue this morning.
“It’s tough,” Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato said.
Brucato said Jacobson had joined the force full time in August. Prior to that, he worked with the force part time. Earlier in his career, Jacobson worked for Kankakee Police Department from August 2012 to February 2019 as a patrolman and detective.
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said Jacobson’s death is hitting the community hard.
“It breaks my heart that this happened. This touches home. This is devastating,
just heartbreaking,” Steele said.
“He was always friendly. Always had a smile. To lose someone this young is
devastating to his family, our department and our entire city.
“We are a small development. Everyone knows everyone. We try to be there for everyone. Unfortunately we can’t be there for him.”
Momence Alderwoman Rebekah Cope echoed Steele’s sentiments.
“It’s tragic, awful,” she said. “I met him and his family at the park one day. My heart
goes out to his wife and family. He was a wonderful, kind officer.”
Fellow Momence Alderman Jake Salomone agreed, saying, “it’s tragic. It really is. It’s heartbreaking, and I can’t imagine what his family is going through. My heart goes out to him and his family.”
St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly worked with Jacobson while both were with the Kankakee Police Department.
“Troy was a great guy. He had a great personality. He was kind, compassionate and well-like,” he said.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe got to know Jacobson when he was a detective with Kankakee.
“Officer Jacobson was a dedicated public servant who policed his beat with
compassion and concern for our community,” Rowe said. “The State’s Attorney Office mourns his loss and our community holds his wife and young family in our hearts.”
Kankakee Police Detective Lacie Zingre also worked with Jacobson, saying he had a kind heart.
“Troy was a real nice guy, very personable,” Zingre said.
“It should speak volumes that so many people Troy dealt with as a cop love him and respect him,” Zingre said. “ He was always a happy, go-lucky kind of guy and was always compassionate as an officer.”
“He got along with everyone,” said Kris Lombardi, Kankakee Fraternal Order of Police president. “We just feel awful today. I can’t imagine what his family is going through.”
