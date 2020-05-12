Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — One resident testing positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno last week led state officials to test all residents and employees.
Those test results are in, with Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reporting 30 residents and 10 staff at the facility were confirmed positive.
All 40 cases came from the veterans home unit. No positive results were found in new testing in the Prince House unit for homeless veterans, according to Evan Fazio, the public information officer for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
Fazio said for the week of April 27 to May 3, seven tests taken at the home all came back negative.
“The health and safety of Illinois’ military veterans and the heroic staff who work with them is the top priority of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” Fazio said in an email to the Daily Journal.
“Since the identification of positive cases at the home, team IVHM moved swiftly to test every resident and separate positive residents from negative residents. From the beginning of this public health emergency, team IVHM put in place stringent precautions to everyone at the facility.”
Those precautions include continuing health screenings of staff and residents, maintaining social distancing practices, wearing face masks, using gloves and gowns when indicated, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.
Residents continue to be encouraged to stay in their rooms to minimize movement within the facility, Fazio said.
In April, the IDVA confirmed that an employee at the Prince Home tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Manteno facility provides care for up to 294 skilled care and special needs veterans, according to the IDVA’s website.
