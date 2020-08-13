Residents in the Village of Manteno have been fully restored by ComEd.
As of 12:30 p.m. today, 6,195 customers remained without power in Kankakee County. According to ComEd’s website which updates outage figures, 12 percent of Kankakee County energy accounts were without power this afternoon. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, some 36 percent of ComEd’s county customers — nearly 18,000 — were without power.
Across ComEd’s network in northern Illinois, there are customers without service as of this morning.
More than 1,900 ComEd employees and contractors have been working to restore power since Monday’s “derecho” storm. And now, they’re joined by another 1,400 mutual assistance workers who arrived from across the country on Wednesday.
“Especially in a pandemic, our customers are dependent on reliable power at home, and we appreciate the 6,000 women and men of ComEd and the crews that traveled hundreds of miles here to help get the power flowing for families and businesses as fast as possible,” said Joe Dominguez, CEO of ComEd.
ComEd says it has partnered with local municipalities in some of the hardest hit areas to establish six Joint Operations Centers. These centers are created during severe weather or natural disasters to help improve communication processes and prioritize restoration efforts, according to ComEd.
ComEd said its restoration efforts are ahead of schedule and power is expected to be restore to more than 95 percent of customers by Friday night. Thus far, nearly 80 percent of its customers are now restored. Hundreds of additional customers are being restored each hour, but outages in areas where tornadoes or other intense storm events occurred could take longer to restore, the company said.
Locally, Kankakee had 1,934 remaining outages which represents 17 percent of city customers.
In Bonfield, 85 percent of utility customers were still without power and in Limestone, the percentage was 83.
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the bulk of the Herscher population was back in service. In Herscher, less than 5 percent of customers are still waiting for power.
In Bourbonnais, only 140 are without power and in Bradley there were 497 without power. In St. Anne, 8 percent of users are without service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!