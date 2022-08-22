Kankakee High School (copy)
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on Aug. 23 with new information to correct the time Student A left campus in another vehicle (at 3:08 p.m.); the previous time provided to the Journal was incorrect.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 provided an updated timeline of Wednesday afternoon’s accidental shooting involving three students in a car outside of Kankakee High School.

According to Kankakee police, a 17-year-old student suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body when a gun inside a car he and two other students were sitting in was unintentionally fired.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you