By Lee Provost and Stephanie Markham
In response to coronavirus concerns, Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University are extending spring break. When classes resume — on March 23 — both institutions will move most face-to-face instruction online.
The local responses are similar to many colleges and universities nationwide, with many announcing a halt to face-to-face instruction for varying lengths of time to stem the spread of coronavirus. No Illinois university is reporting cases of COVID-19 on campus.
KCC
“We are all focused on a single thing,” said Michael Boyd, KCC’s president. “We are focused on helping our students finish. We want to help them get to the finish line on time. We are going to rally around our students and get them the training they need, the technology that they need and the support that they need to learn well in online environments.”
Kari Nugent, KCC’s spokeswoman, said faculty and staff will resume their normal work schedule next week.
“This action is to reduce potential pathways for community spread of coronavirus,” Nugent said, adding that the additional week of spring break allows faculty, staff and students time to make adjustments to online delivery.
Beginning on March 23, faculty will teach lecture classes online. Some labs will continue to meet in person and clinicals will continue as allowed by the host sites.
The normal classroom structure is planned to return April 20. May 8 is the final day of the spring semester.
The website coronavirus.kcc.edu has resources and will be updated as information becomes available. Students should use the site as a starting point for information, Nugent said.
In an email to students, Boyd explained this plan is the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
ONU
University President John Bowling told the Daily Journal Friday morning that ONU faculty will return from spring break on March 16 as planned to coordinate the shift to an online curriculum. Online instruction will begin March 23 and will continue until further notice. The move to online learning, he said, will allow students to continue their education from home instead of returning to campus. Accommodations for student teaching and clinicals will be made.
Decisions on prevention measures and actions in response to coronavirus concerns were made by the university’s emergency management team. Bowling plans to address the Olivet community today with more detailed information.
