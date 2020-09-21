BRADLEY — A fire this morning caused an undetermined amount of damage to a storage area at The Looney Bin in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Bradley.
Firefighters from several departments were dispatched to the scene for a report of a small fire at 7:27 a.m., according to Bradley Fire Chief Donald Kaderabek.
Kaderabek said the bar should be able to reopen quickly. Some smoke made its way into the adjacent two-story warehouse next to the bar.
There were no injuries, Kaderabek said.
“We’re very, very, very fortunate. The Bradley Fire Department was amazing,” said Nick Huffman, co-owner of the Looney Bin.
Huffman was building an outdoor stage and had gone inside while talking to someone on the phone. He said he had lit a candle.
Huffman tried putting out the fire using a fire extinguisher before exiting the building. In a post made to Facebook, he said the fire was contained to the back three rooms.
The stage is a way for musical acts to play due to COVID-19 pandemic state regulation, Huffman said.
“When 2020 is over, things are going to come back better than ever,” Huffman said.
