Roads in the City of Kankakee were an obstacle course after a severe storm blew through the area just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Large tree limbs blocked passage or limited traffic to one lane on several city roads. There were hundreds of small sticks and branches littering the roadways.
It appears that the west side of Kankakee bore the brunt of the storm.
“The west side looks like a war zone,” Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said. “I had trouble getting around.”
Schuldt said the Riverview neighborhood had a lot of damage as well.
Many power lines were down, resulting in widespread power outages. Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said ComEd reported that more than 600,000 customers system-wide were without power. He said it’s the largest outage since 2003.
Power outages at lighted intersections created traffic backups on the west side of Kankakee.
In Bourbonnais, Fire Chief Ed Louis reported several trees and power lines down. At least two homes were damaged by trees falling through the roof, he said.
“Limestone seems much worse than us and also Aroma Park,” he said.
Limestone Fire Protection District Chief Mike Whalen concurred the damage is bad, saying he believes the storm was a microburst.
The storm that caused such damage here is the same system that ransacked Iowa earlier in the day. Meteorologists say it was a rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane. The Kankakee area had menacing cloud cover before it gave way to the fast-moving storm with strong winds.
