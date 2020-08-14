ComEd had restored power to 95 percent of its affected customers after Monday's rare “derecho” storm slammed northern Illinois, as of Friday. That’s 721,000 families and businesses. About 35,000 customers remained without power Friday afternoon, according to the utility.
Terry Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd, said the fixes have been more than just repairing down electric poles and lines.
“This was a storm of historical proportion, both meteorologically and in its impact on our system,” Donnelly said in a press release. “In many hard-hit areas, we are not repairing the system, we’re rebuilding it. There are instances where the damage would take weeks to repair under normal circumstances. We’re getting it done in days.
"As we near the late stages of the restoration process after this very destructive storm, the work that remains to rebuild and repair the system is extremely labor-intensive."
There are 3,300 workers on the job — more than 1,900 ComEd employees and contractors with the help of 1,400 mutual assistance workers from across the country.
ComEd says it has partnered with local municipalities in some of the hardest hit areas to establish six Joint Operations Centers. These centers are created during severe weather or natural disasters to help improve communication processes and prioritize restoration efforts, according to ComEd.
Locally, 199 remaining outages were affecting 2,850 customers in Kankakee County on Friday afternoon. That’s 6 percent of the customer base.
A look at remaining customers still without power in communities within Kankakee County on Friday afternoon: Kankakee, 1,414; Bourbonnais, 51; Bradley, 79; Herscher, fewer than 5; Momence, 29; Limestone, 142; Pembroke Township, 95; and Bonfield, 148. Manteno has been fully restored.
Surrounding counties continue to have residents without power, including 19 in Iroquois County, 763 in Grundy County, 323 in Livingston County and 9,300 in Will County.
