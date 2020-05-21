KANKAKEE — Emergency personnel from multiple agencies are searching the Kankakee River at the Schuyler Avenue bridge after a car went into the river shortly before 9 a.m. today.
According to scanner traffic, the car was apparently involved in a hit and run on South Greenwood Avenue.
The driver fled and was traveling south on South Indiana Avenue traveling at approximately 80 mph when a tire blew.
The car continued southbound going through the intersection at Indiana and River Street before crashing through the barrier where Indiana ends.
It is unknown how many people were in the car.
Scanner traffic indicates a man was able to get out of the car and was seen floating down the river.
It appears the same man was in Bourbonnais at David Bruce Toyota Cadillac at 8:15 a.m. this morning.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said officers responded after employees called about a man knocking on windows.
The man told the officers he was there to test drive a car. He was told he had to come back Friday.
Anderson said the man was apologetic and he appeared anxious.
