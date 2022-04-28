A loud boom heard by people in parts of Kankakee County Wednesday came from an engineered blast at Vulcan Quarry in Lehigh, a company spokesperson said.
The quarry is located 16 miles west of downtown Kankakee.
Telecommunicators at KanComm started receiving calls of a loud boom at approximately 10:32 a.m.
KanComm updated first responders that Vulcan was the location of the sound and there were no problems, according to scanner traffic.
“We did shoot [Wednesday] morning, and we have been made aware that people reported hearing a loud sound,” said Atisthan Roach, community and government relations manager at Vulcan.
A shoot or shot refers to an engineered blast, she explained.
“We want to assure the public that it was a routine, standard shot," Roach said. "As with all our shots, we monitor the readings closely and all reports were normal.”
Readings refer to the results of the monitoring system that measures vibration, including those transmitted by air (air overpressure), Roach said.
“We have several vibration monitors installed around the perimeter of our operations that measure the vibrations of each engineered blast to ensure compliance of safe blasting limits established by the State of Illinois,” she said. “Vulcan's own safe blasting limits are substantially below the thresholds established by the state.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
