BOURBONNAIS — Searchers recovered the body of one of two people who went missing in the Kankakee River on Sunday.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said that Liu Iianwu, 32, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The search continues for a second adult.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jim Keener said searchers in boats entered the river around 9 a.m. this morning. Sonar and a drone are being used in the search as well.
“The river level is low and that is causing problems for the boats," Keener said. “The boats are getting hung up.”
Rescue personnel responded to a call at 10:39 a.m. Sunday of two persons needing help in the river, Keener said.
Original reports had two people rescued from the river by Bradley police officers and an off-duty Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy. However, there are conflicting reports due to the unfolding situation.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said an off-duty deputy did rescue a kayaker who tried to aid people in the river.
The incident occurred near the mouth of the Indian Caves at Perry Farm and the river. The four people were part of a family outing. Reports indicated the four were walking in the river, Keener said.
Keener said two firefighters were taken to local hospitals for observation with heat exhaustion. They were working to free their boat from a rock bar it got hung up on.
Illinois State Police is in charge of the investigation.
