Kankakee High School

Students mingle outside Kankakee High School after school Thursday.

8 p.m. Monday:

UPDATE: The Kankakee School Board unanimously approved John Donovan's termination at their Monday night meeting. 

He was recorded on video using explicit and racially-charged language in a KHS classroom last Thursday.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you