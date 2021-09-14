Editor’s note: This report has been updated as police have released the victim’s name.
Police have released the name of a Gardner man killed early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash.
Tyler E. O’Neill, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Grundy County. A motorcycle was found in a grassy area off Berta Road south of Spring Road in Grundy County. According to a preliminary investigation, it appears O’Neill was westbound approaching the curve when he failed to negotiate the curve and went through a ditch and into a large grass area.
The crash continues to be investigated by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.
