BOURBONNAIS — A 46-year-old Bourbonnais woman was arrested Friday on arson charges for her alleged role in a mobile home fire in the Oak Creek Estates Mobile Park.

Michelle L. Dee, 46, was arrested and preliminarily charged with residential arson, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Dee is accused of setting a mobile home on fire late Thursday morning. The dwelling is located in Oak Creek Estates in unincorporated Bourbonnais, a sheriff’s news release said.

