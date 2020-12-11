MOMENCE — A Momence police officer died while on duty Thursday morning in a car crash.
Troy Jacobson, 38, Kankakee, was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. when he crashed at Dixie Highway and River Street, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
It appears the cause of death was a medical issue, Gessner said following Thursday's autopsy.
Jacobson was on his way back to the station after he radioed in about not feeling well, Gessner said.
While en route, Jacobson crashed his squad car into the clock tower on the northwest corner of the intersection of River Street and Dixie Highway.
Jacobson was taken to AMITA Healthy St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m.
Gessner said there were no signs on the pavement that indicated Jacobson applied the brakes to his vehicle before the crash, which remains under investigation.
Gessner said 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles provided an escort for the vehicle carrying Jacobson's body from a Kankakee hospital to the morgue Thursday morning.
In the afternoon, a hearse carrying Jacobson’s body was escorted by a caravan of law enforcement to Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.
