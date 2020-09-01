BOURBONNAIS — Searchers have recovered the second of two people who went missing in the Kankakee River on Sunday.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said that Tony Sun, 36, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. His body was found an eighth of a mile south of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
On Monday, searchers found the body of Liu Iianwu, 32, of Chicago.
The two men were at Perry Farm for a family gathering, Gessner said. They were walking in the river with two other people when they fell into a hole in the river bed.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jim Keener said rescue personnel responded to a call at 10:39 a.m. Sunday of two persons needing help in the river.
The incident occurred near the mouth of the Indian Caves at Perry Farm and the river, Keener said.
Illinois State Police is in charge of the investigation.
