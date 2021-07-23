Daily Journal staff report
There are more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks, according to the Kankakee County Health Department and the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
Clinics will be held the following days:
Tuesday, July 27
Kankakee County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Illinois residents ages 12+. Call 815-802-9449 to make an appointment. Clinics held at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Wednesday, July 28
The Iroquois County Public Health Department, in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic available by appointment or walk-in from 7 to 9 a.m. at the hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. To schedule your appointment, visit co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department or ICPHD’s Facebook page. You may also call 815-432-2483.
Thursday, July 29
ICPHD will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic available by appointment or walk-in from 4 to 6 p.m. at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, July 31
Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School at 700 W. North St., Bradley, will have a clinic for ages 12+ from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
ICPHD will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic available by appointment or walk-in from 7 to 9 a.m. at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
A clinic will also be held at Bradley Public Library at 296 N. Fulton Ave. for anyone ages 12+ from 4 to 7 p.m.
Aug. 4 to 8
There will be vaccines for attendees 18+ from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
A Pfizer vaccine clinic will be 7 to 9 a.m. at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Individuals under 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Attendees are required to wear a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.