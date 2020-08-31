Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The 26th annual “Christmas Golf in September” event will tee off on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Oak Springs Golf Course. A fundraiser for Christmas Day Inc., the event will begin with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It concludes with dinner at 5 p.m.
This year marks the 26th anniversary for Christmas Day Inc., which is a mission committee from a local church founded in 1994.
Volunteers for the organization provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on Dec. 25. There is no charge for the dinner, and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne and Sun River Terrace.
Honorary chair for this year’s event is Leonard Tobey. He was born in Herscher in 1942 and attended school in the Herscher school system until his graduation from high school in 1960. On Jan. 9, 1965, he married Jackie Lynch in Kankakee and they have two children and five grandchildren.
After high school, Tobey immediately went to work for his father’s road construction and trucking company as a truck driver. In 1967, he started working on the construction side of the company and incorporated the business into Tobey’s Construction & Cartage, Inc. as it is still known today.
To play golf and have dinner, the cost is $100 per golfer. Dinner only is $25 per person. From title sponsor to door prizes, sponsorship opportunities are available as well. The golf event is the sole source of funding for the project.
To register or for more information, call Randy VanFossan at 815-932-3000 or visit facebook.com/christmasgolf.
